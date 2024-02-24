Just 43 days ater accepting the job as wide receivers coach at South Carolina, James Coley has accepted the same position at Georiga, as confirmed by UGASports on the Rivals network.

The former Texas A&M staffer joined Shane Beamer's staff as part of an early off-season shuffle which included Justin Stepp sliding over to tight ends coach and Coley coming in as the new wide receivers coach.

Stepp then departed for Illinois to be the tight ends coach, prompting Shawn Elliott to take the position in Columbia. That in turn opened up the head coaching job at Georgia State, and the Panthers hired Georgia assistant Dell McGee to create a position on Kirby Smart's staff.

When South Carolina hires a new wide receiver's coach, it will be the fifth different staff change Beamer has had to make in the off-season.

Spring practice officially starts on Mar. 19.

