Another South Carolina defensive back has entered the transfer portal.

Jammie Robinson is in the portal, GamecockCentral has confirmed, and will look for opportunities elsewhere.

Robinson has been a two-year starter at safety and nickel back, totaling 135 tackles and two interceptions in his career at South Carolina.

Robinson, a four-star prospect from Georgia, was one of the bigger signings for South Carolina in the 2019 class.

The Gamecocks have already had a couple members of the secondary either opt out or transfer with Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu and RJ Roderick opting out. Shilo Sanders has also transferred since the season ended.

