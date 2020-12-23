Jammie Robinson enters transfer portal
Another South Carolina defensive back has entered the transfer portal.
Jammie Robinson is in the portal, GamecockCentral has confirmed, and will look for opportunities elsewhere.
Robinson has been a two-year starter at safety and nickel back, totaling 135 tackles and two interceptions in his career at South Carolina.
Robinson, a four-star prospect from Georgia, was one of the bigger signings for South Carolina in the 2019 class.
The Gamecocks have already had a couple members of the secondary either opt out or transfer with Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu and RJ Roderick opting out. Shilo Sanders has also transferred since the season ended.
