Jaquaze Cam: Relive Jaquaze Sorrells' commitment to South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Winter Park, Fla. - Winter Park (Fla.) four-star defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells committed to and signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks Wednesday. Relive his commitment from mere feet away in the video below.
