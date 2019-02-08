Ticker
Jaquaze Cam: Relive Jaquaze Sorrells' commitment to South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Winter Park, Fla. - Winter Park (Fla.) four-star defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells committed to and signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks Wednesday. Relive his commitment from mere feet away in the video below.

