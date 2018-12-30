The 6-foot-3, 298-pounder claims a top three, in no order, of South Carolina, Penn State and Alabama, and plans official visits to all three in January before making a final decision.

Sorrells' official visit to South Carolina is scheduled for Jan. 18.

"Obviously, they've got a lot of defensive linemen leaving this upcoming draft," Sorrells said in an interview with Rivals.com's Mike Farrell at check-in for the Under Armour All-America game. "I kind of feel like I could go in there and play right away at South Carolina.

'"The coaching staff, they're realistic. They don't ever try to sell me short or fake dreams or nothing like that. And really just the relationship and the communication that I have with Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and Coach (Will) Muschamp and all of the others. So, really, it's just a communication type thing that made me feel like South Carolina is a good fit for me, so that's why they're in my top [group]."

Sorrells says he also has a comfort level with other prospects who signed with the Gamecocks and current players.

"I know a couple," he said. "The 2019 class, I know a couple of the boys that came up for a visit. As far as the players on the roster right now, I'm cool with a lot of the defensive players. I don't really mess with the offense."

Asked specifically if South Carolina is on top, Sorrells denied that, and agreed that his recruitment will come down to his three official visits.

"I don't know why people would say that, probably because I've been up there a lot," Sorrells said. "I don't really have no top [school]; all three schools are equal to me. At this point, I haven't gotten my mom up there for a visit, so really her opinion is really going to matter to me. Whatever she feels, obviously, I'll take her opinion."

Sorrells is ranked the No. 24 defensive tackle in the class by Rivals.