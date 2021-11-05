Jason Brown reportedly set to start

Jason Brown is expected to start Saturday night against Florida, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Brown, sources tell GamecockCentral, has been taking the majority of first team reps this week with Zeb Noland coming off knee surgery.

This will be Browns first FBS start this season after playing in three games this season. His most recent performance was a game at Texas A&M where he went 8-for-14 and threw one touchdown and two interceptions.

Brown started his career at FCS St. Francis, putting up gaudy numbers there before coming to Columbia this off-season.

Kick against Florida is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.