South Carolina Gamecocks safety Javon Charleston looking to transfer
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS
USC safety Javon Charleston's name, according to sources, appears in the NCAA's transfer portal as of earlier this month. He will look to play his final season of eligibility elsewhere.
The rising redshirt senior made his way to Columbia via the walk-on route in 2015. An Illinois native, redshirted in his first season prior to playing in every contest during the 2016 season as a special teams player. In 2017, Charleston was a special teams standout for the Gamecocks and earned the Unselfish Award and the Tenacity Award from the team. He was placed on scholarship in August of 2017.
Charleston was suspended during the summer before being reinstated in advance of the 2018 season. He played in seven games at safety and on special teams prior to suffering a season-ending injury at Ole Miss.
For his career thus far, Charleston tallied 24 total tackles, a pass breakup, and two fumble recoveries.