SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

USC safety Javon Charleston's name, according to sources, appears in the NCAA's transfer portal as of earlier this month. He will look to play his final season of eligibility elsewhere.



The rising redshirt senior made his way to Columbia via the walk-on route in 2015. An Illinois native, redshirted in his first season prior to playing in every contest during the 2016 season as a special teams player. In 2017, Charleston was a special teams standout for the Gamecocks and earned the Unselfish Award and the Tenacity Award from the team. He was placed on scholarship in August of 2017.