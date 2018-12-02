GamecockCentral.com

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina is still waiting for the news on where it'll go for the bowl game, but the biggest news could have come on Twitter.

Javon Kinlaw tweeted Sunday afternoon he'd be returning to school, coming back for his senior season and not testing NFL Draft waters.

"Yes I’m coming back to school so stop asking," Kinlaw tweeted. "Relax."

Kinlaw has 38 tackles this season, 4.5 for loss, and was thought to be a big NFL prospect heading into the season.

This year's NFL defensive line class is deep with Houston's Ed Oliver a projected top 10 pick and a handful of defensive linemen from Clemson and Ohio State projected to go in the first round as well.

The Gamecocks will now return starters in Kinlaw, Keir Thomas and potentially D.J. Wonnum with freshmen J.J. Enagbare and Rick Sandidge also returning.