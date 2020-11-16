In the wake of Will Muschamp's firing on Sunday, South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn announced on Monday that he's forgoing the final three games of the season and will prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Horn has had an exceptional junior season and is the Gamecocks' top graded player on defense according to PFF.

A starter since his freshman season, Horn is a projected top pick in the draft and was incredibly close with Muschamp, who personally recruited him.