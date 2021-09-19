Jaycee Horn snags first career INT

Former South Carolina cornerback and No. 8 overall pick Jaycee Horn is off to an impressive start to his NFL career.

Already a starter for the Carolina Panthers, the three-year starter for the Gamecocks snagged his first career interception on Sunday afternoon, two games into his NFL career.

The INT came in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints no less, the team for which his father Joe Horn played for many years.

Horn and the Panthers defeated the Saints 26-7 for a 2-0 start to the season.