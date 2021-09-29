A few days into September, South Carolina officially offered Chapin (S.C.) class of 2024 four-star quarterback Jayden Bradford and a few days ago Bradford was in Williams-Brice Stadium for his first gameday visit to the school as a recruit when the Gamecocks took on Kentucky.

Bradford, who has burst onto the recruiting scene this summer with his impressive camp performances at several colleges, has attended many South Carolina games with his family in the past.

But now a top target for the Gamecocks, this one was much different.