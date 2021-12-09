Jaylan Foster earns All-American honors

Jaylan Foster is no stranger to postseason awards this year, but he picked up his biggest one Thursday night.

That's when Foster earned Walter Camp All-American honors, the first of the Gamecock safety's postseason, landing on the second team.

Foster came to Columbia from Gardner-Webb and walked on to the program before earning a scholarship.

After a smaller role last year, he started every game this year, had over 90 tackles and currently sits second nationally with five interceptions.

His final game at South Carolina will be Dec. 30 against North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.