Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson class of 2022 three-star running back Jaylon Glover emerged as a priority target for South Carolina and former running backs coach Des Kitchings when the Gamecocks offered last October.

Now new running backs coach Montario Hardesty is picking up right where Kitchings left off, with Glover representing one of the first calls he made once he landed the job earlier this month.

"Honestly, Coach Kitchings was definitely my guy. I built a great relationship, not just with football but just talking," Glover said. "I'm not going to lie, Coach Beamer told me he was going to get the best guy and from the sounds of it, Coach Hardesty is a great dude. We talk, me and my parents enjoy him, he's a good dude. He's young so we can kind of relate on the same things. He's been through the recruiting process, played SEC ball, so he's going through the recruiting process with me, even though he's trying to get me over there with them. It's pretty cool. I like him as a person and that's really appealing."