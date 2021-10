South Carolina Gamecock baseball great and current Milwaukee Brewer outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has named a Gold Glove finalist for the National League.

Bradley Jr. was snubbed a year ago as a finalist, just two years after winning the year in the American League with the Red Sox in 2018.

During JBJ as finalists for NL center fielders are Harrison Bader (Cardinals) and Bryan Reynolds (Pirates).

This year's Gold Glove winners will be announced on Nov. 7.