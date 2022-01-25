 GamecockCentral - Jessica Jackson, Gamecock FB Director of On-Campus Recruiting Interview
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-25 08:00:00 -0600') }} football

Jessica Jackson, Gamecock FB Director of On-Campus Recruiting Interview

Kendall Smith • GamecockCentral
Staff Writer
@SmithKendall__

Jessica Jackson, the Director of On-Campus Recruiting for Gamecock Football joined Kendall Smith for an exclusive interview. Hear from Jessica on recruiting, her job, Coach Beamer, and more!

{{ article.author_name }}