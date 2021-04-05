@GamecockCentral

A few days after Rick Sandidge posted on social media about getting in a car accident, Gamecocks defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey gave a minor update on the Gamecocks' defensive lineman.

Lindsey said Sandidge is still a little banged up from the accident and a pre-existing ankle injury but he's hoping to get Sandidge back over the next few days as the Gamecocks return to practice a few times this week.

“From dealing with (trainer) Clint (Haggard) and Rick, he obviously had an accident Saturday and found out Saturday evening. Thank God he’s healthy," Lindsey said. "He is banged up. He had an ankle injury before we started practice and he’s been out. Hopefully we’ll get him back in the next couple days.”

Sandidge tweeted Saturday he was cut off by a tractor trailer and ended up rolling his car but only ended up with a "bad headache and a small cut on my hands."

The senior defensive lineman hadn't practiced at all this spring dealing with an ankle injury but has 30 tackles in his career with 1.5 sacks and is expected to play a part in the team's defensive line rotation this season.

The Gamecocks practiced Monday afternoon and will have three more over the next five days. They'll hit the practice field again Wednesday, Friday and again Saturday.