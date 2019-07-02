SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Defensive back Joey Hunter announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks football program on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder revealed the decision in a video interview with GamecockCentral.com.

"They did a great job of recruiting me," Hunter said. "They told me about the opportunities I would have at South Carolina. You couldn't find a better situation. I like the steady incline of the program. I feel like they have the best defensive back coach in the country, the best defensive coach in the country, and the closest team in the country. They gel really well."

During his recent official visit to Columbia, Hunter was able to hang out with freshman Jammie Robinson and other Gamecock players to get a better sense of what being a student-athlete in Columbia is like.



"For the most part, I got the true side of South Carolina," he said. "They didn't have anything bad to say about the school. They loved it, love how hard the coaches push them, how hard the team works together."

Hunter chooses South Carolina over offers from Texas A&M, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, UCF, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Mississippi State.

Hunter decided to announce his choice on July 2, which is his mother's birthday. He explained why he wanted to give a nod to her on his big day.

"My mom is a huge part of the reason that I am where I am today" said Hunter. "I'm very grateful for everything she's done for me. My mom has been a huge help over the years. She told me what she likes about South Carolina. If my mom likes it, of course I like it. My This decision was my decision and my mom was always here to help me."



The Tyrone (Georgia) Sandy Creek standout is considered a three-star prospect and the No. 69 prospect in Georgia for the class of 2020.

Hunter is the 15th commitment to the Gamecocks' 2020 class.