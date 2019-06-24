News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 15:32:58 -0500') }} basketball Edit

John Butler Jr. gives the latest on his recruitment

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
@collyntaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL John Butler’s been all over the country this summer playing AAU basketball, but this weekend he was back in his home state playing locally with the eyes of a few...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}