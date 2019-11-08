SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

Jonah Beamon has entered his name into the transfer portal and is no longer with the Gamecock baseball team.

Beamon played in 24 games last year with 10 starts, slashing .171/.171/.326 and had a walk-off single as well over his time at South Carolina.

Beamon would be playing behind guys like Noah Campbell and Jeff Heinrich this spring, and played some in left field during fall practice but couldn't do enough to unseat some entrenched starters.



His departure is the only one so far of the fall, and brings the Gamecocks down to 35 men on their roster, which is what the NCAA mandates.