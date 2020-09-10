Ernest Jones was back in pads and practicing with the team after missing the first three weeks of camp after an appendectomy.

Not only did the Gamecocks finish practice No. 15 of training camp, but they got one of their key players back on the practice field.

“It’s good to have him out there. He brought a lot of energy the first day out here,” linebacker coach Rod Wilson said. “He was happy to be back out there. He’s like a kid in the candy store. It was a joy to have him back out there.”

Also see: Three-star forward eyeing official visit in 2021

Jones had the appendectomy during the team’s offseason program and was shut down for a handful of weeks after the surgery before picking things up recently.

He did some conditioning work last week leading up to his return to the field, which came this week.

While he was still limited in South Carolina’s bright yellow, non-contact jersey, it was a sight for sore eyes for the Gamecocks.

Jones is an integral piece of the Gamecocks’ defense this year, coming off a season where he started all 12 games and led the team with 97 tackles.

He finished with 5.5 tackles for loss as well and getting him back is a big boost to this year’s defense playing a vital spot at middle linebacker.

Also see: Intriguing offer goes out in 2021 class

“He’s an intelligent player. He’s a very intelligent player. He can get everyone lined up, he knows the system; he knows where everyone is supposed to be,” Wilson said. “That’s what you want in a MIKE linebacker. You want him to be able to get everyone lined up and not worry about what call it is. He’ll get it done for you.”

When Jones was out, Damani Staley filled that void, playing the MIKE spot for the first time over his four-year career.

Staley, who’s not normally a vocal guy, has slowly grown into the role and is performing well while Jones works back from injury.

“When you’re at that mike spot you have to talk. You have to. He’s been thrust into it and being pushed to be more vocal and communicating,” Wilson said. “He started to get it the more reps he got in camp and it was good to see.”

Also see: Fast-rising receiver interested in playing with Stockton

The Gamecocks will continue to have Staley taking reps there with Jones to make sure they have as many players ready to go this season.

With Coronavirus, South Carolina’s coaches understand a player could be ruled ineligible to play with a positive test as late as Friday and they need multiple players at every spot.

That’s what Damani Staley can give the Gamecocks at the middle linebacker spot.

“He’s playing faster with every rep he gets. It’s good to see him out there. In COVID times, man, you never know. We could have a guy down and then it’s next man up. That’s been our mentality right now: everyone has to know their position in that room with the MIKE, SAM and WILL."