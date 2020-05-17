He paused for a second before answering the only way that was expected.

When Ernest Jones was asked this spring if he was the leader of the defense, it was hard for him to contain his smile.

“I was born to do this,” he said. “I enjoy it.”

Jones, after playing sparingly as a freshman, played so well entering last season he earned the starting middle linebacker spot, which in turn gave him a small leadership role in the Gamecocks’ defense.

But, with TJ Brunson already in the starting lineup as a senior, it was hard for Jones to really take the leadership bull by the horns.

That changes this year with Brunson on to the NFL and Jones an upperclassman now.

“This is my defense,” Jones said. “I take pride in controlling things and making sure everyday I’m putting my best effort first so they can follow and I can lead by example."

And the Gamecocks are going to have to rely on him and a few other starters to take control of the defense and help improve a group that’s losing a few starters this year.

Jones, who has to be in the middle and tasked with setting the defense, has to be one of the biggest voices on the field at any given time and understands that.

Which is why this offseason he’s working on being more vocal and brushing up on his skills.

“If a teammate of mine is having a bad day, I’m the one that’s going to pick you up or being in your ear making sure you’re doing the right thing. I’m always here for my teammates. They’re my brothers; I’m with them 24/7. I enjoy being with them. Any time I get a chance to be with them and they’re having a tough time or going through something and I can help, I enjoy it.”



Jones piled up 97 tackles and two interceptions last season in his first full year playing and is one of the defense’s standout players on a list that includes Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu and a few others.

The Gamecocks had just five practices before the Coronavirus shut down spring football, and before then Jones was showing he’s ready to take the full brunt of the leadership role the coaches want from him.

“Ernest Jones has been a good leader for us,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “Jaycee Horn has been a good leader for us. Keir Thomas is a guy who’s played a lot of football and obviously was not with us full time last year. Those are the guys right now I think have a very good handle of who we are and what we want to be defensively.”