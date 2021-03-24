GamecockCentral - Jordan Burch details first year as a Gamecock

"I had my top five schools picked," Burch said Monday while looking back on the process. "I was going back and forth trying to decide where I wanted to go. It came down to it with South Carolina, I’m already here. I wanted to get on the field and play as soon as possible, and everything I needed was right here in this state. And I’m a big family guy, so I wanted to be able to have my family watch me play every game. So far, that’s what’s happened."

Then-head coach Will Muschamp, assistant Mike Peterson and the Gamecocks won out over several national powers as Burch committed to South Carolina over finalists Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU. The Gamecocks ultimately held on, sustaining a push from national champion LSU, to sign Burch and win a key in-state recruiting contest.

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch committed to South Carolina in December of 2019 and signed with the Gamecocks the following February after one of the most intense Palmetto State recruiting battles in recent memory.

Burch, ranked the No. 17 overall prospect in the country and the No. 2 strongside defensive end, originally picked the Gamecocks to play for Muschamp, who personally handled most elements of his recruiting process.

In his first year in Columbia, Burch played in eight games before missing the final two with a hand injury.

Burch recorded 19 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, with a career-high five tackles each against both Vanderbilt and LSU.

Muschamp was fired with three games left in the season and replaced by Shane Beamer three weeks later.

"It’s been a wild ride," Burch said. "With Muschamp leaving, that was my guy, but having Coach Beamer come in and take over the program, it’s been a pretty smooth ride so far. (Former Hammond head) Coach (Erik) Kimrey on staff is good, too, having him around. It’s been pretty fun so far.”

That word - fun - seemed to keep coming up again and again when the first round of players spoke Monday for the first time since Beamer arrived in Columbia.

In an offseason of change for the entire team, Beamer and head strength and conditioning coach Luke Day have tried to install a winter workout program that not only featured hard work but was laced with competition, team-building, and even some fun along the way.

There are other words to describe it as well.

"Pretty extreme," Burch said when asked about the workouts. "Coach Day, the first thing he told us was he’s going to mold our bodies to be the best that you can be. Competition-wise, it’s been pretty fun. We’re getting after it, competing against each other and trying to get better. The whole thing has been pretty fun."

So far, it's paid off for Burch, who is listed at 6-foot-6, 270-pounds this spring.

"Size-wise, I think I gained at least five pounds and got stronger in the weight room," Burch said. "On the field, I understand a little bit more how to use my body and my strength and speed."

Last season, Burch flashed the massive potential that made him one of the top prospects in the country. This offseason, the early returns are positive, and Burch could be on his way to becoming a key defender upfront in Clayton White's 4-2-5 defensive scheme, which Burch believes will allow the "edge" defenders an opportunity to make plays on the QB.

"I think the scheme will be a little different as far as getting after the quarterback," Burch said. "Things will change, stunts, different pass rush plays we have going in. I think this year will be a little bit better."

Despite, Burch's obvious connection with Muschamp, he seems excited about the path of the program under Beamer, who he says has worked to build trust with the team.

“He’s a cool dude,” Burch said “He’s always at practice smiling. His pep talk is pretty good. He’s uplifting at all times.”

“When we first had our meeting with him, everything he told us and promised us has been happening, that he’d develop us in the weight room, we’ll get stronger, we’ll be faster and everything is playing in so far," Burch added. "We trust him as a coach so far.”