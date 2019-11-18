News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 11:45:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Jordan Burch sets commitment date

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
@WesMitchellGC
Football/Recruiting Insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Jordan Burch, the state of South Carolina's top football prospect for 2020, has set a commitment date.

The five-star prospect from Columbia, S.C.'s Hammond School will announce his decision on Dec. 19, Burch said Monday on Twitter.

Burch, ranked the No. 4 overall prospect in his class by Rivals.com, has a top five of South Carolina, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and LSU, in no particular order.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder has taken official visits to Alabama and LSU and numerous unofficial visits to South Carolina, Clemson and Georgia.

Burch is ranked the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the 2020 class.

Jordan Burch shakes Will Muschamp's hand at a South Carolina football game.
Jordan Burch shakes Will Muschamp's hand at a South Carolina football game. (Chris Gillespie/GamecockCentral.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}