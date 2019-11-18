Jordan Burch, the state of South Carolina's top football prospect for 2020, has set a commitment date.

The five-star prospect from Columbia, S.C.'s Hammond School will announce his decision on Dec. 19, Burch said Monday on Twitter.

Burch, ranked the No. 4 overall prospect in his class by Rivals.com, has a top five of South Carolina, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and LSU, in no particular order.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder has taken official visits to Alabama and LSU and numerous unofficial visits to South Carolina, Clemson and Georgia.

Burch is ranked the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the 2020 class.