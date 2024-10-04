Jordon Gidron Commits To South Carolina After Reclassifying

The South Carolina 2025 recruiting class got the momentum rolling again this evening when 4-star WR Jordon Gidron announced he would be reclassifying to the 2025 class, and joining the Gamecocks. Playing his high school ball right in the backyard of Williams Brice-Stadium, Gidron has the upside of an elite WR. At 6'2" and 185 lbs already, Gidron is a state champion sprinter on the track and had 731 yards receiving and 10 TDs as a Sophomore on the football gridiron.

Gidron was ranked as the #1 player in the state for the 2026 class, and should still be near the top of the list when he gets reranked for 2025. He joins Lex Cyrus, Brian Rowe, and Jayden Sellers as new WR Coach Mike Furrey continues to show his prowess on the recruiting trail. The Gamecocks still have their eyes set on fellow in-state 4-star WRs Malik Clark and Donovan Murph as they attempt to round out one of the more impressive WR classes in school history. Should all 3 sign, an argument can be made for it being the best ever.

Gidron did injure his knee earlier this year and had to undergo surgery, but once he gets healthy, it's likely he will push for playing time quickly, with most of the current WR group being upperclassmen. This class, along with expected returning players like Mazeo Bennett, Vandrevius Jacobs, and Nyckoles Harbor, should form a foundation for years to come for South Carolina pass catchers.

Gidron, Murph, and Clark are all scheduled to visit this coming weekend for the Ole Miss game.