Joseph Charlton is starting his NFL career very close to home.

The former Gamecock punter announced on social media Wednesday he's signed with the Carolina Panthers and will begin his NFL career shortly.

Him signing is the final of the notable free agents of the Gamecocks' draft class. Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Wonnum and TJ Brunson all were drafted but Kobe Smith, Rico Dowdle, Tavien Feaster and Kyle Markway all signed free agent deals.

Charlton is arguably the best punter in school history with the school record for career punting average (45.5) and has two of the best single seasons for a punter ever.

He set a school record averaging 44.8 yards per punt in 2018 before breaking his own record as a senior averaging 47.7 yards per punt in 2019.

Charlton went down to the Senior Bowl and was considered one of the best punters in the 2019-20 draft class.

Him signing with the Panthers keeps him close to home and he hasn't had to travel far at all for football. After playing at AC Flora he went right down the road to South Carolina before obviously signing with the Panthers right up I-77.