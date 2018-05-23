GamecockCentral.com

Former Clemson defensive tackle Josh Belk is officially back on the recruiting market and the former four-star prospect was in Columbia Wednesday for an unofficial visit to the South Carolina program.

"This time it was just like business, like how big of an impact I can make on a team right away if the rule is passed where transfers can play right away," Belk said. "The same relationships and same feelings are still there. They still welcomed me in, even though I went a different route."

The Richburg (S.C.) Lewisville graduate who enrolled at Clemson in January but announced his transfer last week said he picked up his relationship with head coach Will Muschamp and defensive line coach Lance Thompson right where it left off when the Gamecocks recruited him as a high school prospect.

"It's the same, it's the same as it was before," Belk said. "It was shocking to me; it picked up right where it left off. I've always been cool with South Carolina, because of how close it is to home and how the coaches welcome me in through anything. Growing up as a little kid, I was a Carolina fan. I know I had mentioned in one of my other interviews, I had a closet full of Carolina stuff."

The 6-foot-3, 311-pounder says the staff also let him know exactly how he would fit into their defensive scheme.

"Right now with the fronts and the schemes that they run, with my versatility, and my speed, quickness, and power, I can play up to three different positions and I would be like a huge asset to the team,"Belk said.

Belk, who has received interest from countless programs since news of the transfer hit, will visit Georgia on Thursday.

"The D-line coach at Georgia, he was recruiting me when he was at North Carolina before and he just reached out to me," Belk explained. "I told him my situation and he just wants me to come up there, so he can show me the facilities and talk to me face to face and catch back up. It's not like I'm trying to go farther away from home, it's just he reached out, I respect that he respects me."

Belk, who received an unconditional release, says he's just looking for the program that can help him be most successful.

He doesn't know if he's going to take any other visits or when he will make a final decision.