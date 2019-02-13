SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

UPDATED: Head coach Will Muschamp has released a statement on Josh Belk's future in a press release issued by USC on Wednesday afternoon.

"After talking with Josh Belk, he has decided to give up the game. He is a fine young man and we wish him the best."

"I fractured a vertebrae and decided to choose another path in life," Belk told Michelle of VizorSports.com according to a Tweet that Belk retweeted with the comment #GodsPlan. "One that won't potentially mess me up in the long run with injuries and all. Been praying and this is what God has led me to."