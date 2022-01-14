Josh Vann inks NIL deal with 360clean through Garnet Trust

South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann has signed a multi-month agreement to endorse 360clean. The deal, 360clean's first annual NIL contract with a South Carolina student-athlete, was facilitated through Garnet Trust.

As part of the contract, the senior wide receiver, who turned down the 2022 NFL Draft to return to Columbia for another season, will perform the following services:

- An exclusive interview series focusing on a variety of topics, beginning with an exclusive on Vann's decision to return for his senior season.

- Leadership of a skills camp in Charleston this spring, which will benefit a non-profit organization that serves underprivileged area children. Vann and several of his football teammates will serve as instructors for the children, helping them increase their football skills while discussing overcoming obstacles to achieve their goals.

"I'm excited to be a part of what 360clean is doing with NIL opportunities and the opportunity this is going to provide for me to give back to the community through a football skills camp for a children's non-profit organization in Charleston," said Vann in a statement released by 360clean on Friday.

"Josh Vann has been a great representative of the University both on and off the field, including achieving the SEC Academic Honor Roll multiple times," said Barry Bodiford, Co-Founder and CEO of 360clean. "We are excited to work with Josh and provide him this opportunity during his final year at the University of South Carolina."

