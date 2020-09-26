Joyner, after a full offseason and a training camp at receiver, is listed as one of the Gamecocks’ starters and will get to show what he can do Saturday night against Tennessee.

Last season, Will Muschamp raved about the potential bursting from the seams with Dakereon Joyner, mentioning how talented of a receiver he could be one he commits to it full time.

“I think he’s doing a great job with the switch. He’s buying into what the coaches want him to do. I think he’s doing a good job at it,” Shi Smith said. “He needs to come along a little bit more with his confidence in his hands. I feel like he’ll do great.”

After losing out on the backup quarterback position last season, Joyner moved over to receiver only to move back into the quarterback room a week into the season after Jake Bentley’s season-ending foot injury.

Now that the Gamecocks have more depth at the receiver position, it’s freed up the 6-foot-1, 202-pound sophomore to focus solely on the finer points of playing wide out in the SEC.

“It was very unfair to him last year. We moved him to receiver and he’s completely bought in and wants to do it then a week and a half later he’s back playing quarterback. He didn’t have a year, didn’t’ have a spring practice to go through to learn all the difference nuances of a different position. There’s still some learning going on, which is to be expected,” Will Muschamp said

“What I’ve been proud of him for is to be able to see that process and see him continue to work through that process to be a really good player. We have a high expectation for him. He has a high expectation of himself.”

Joyner hasn’t had much production in two seasons at South Carolina, rushing for 131 yards with six catches for 46 yards, but the talent is undeniable.

He’s called himself electric with the ball in his hands, and anyone who’s seen him play knows he can do a lot of different things once he’s in the open field.

He’s shown that in training camp so far with Jaycee Horn comparing him to one of the all-time greats at the receiver position.

“He reminds me of Deebo (Samuel),” Horn said. “When he touches the ball he’s very dangerous, as y’all know. He’s finding different ways to get open now. I’m ready to see it on game day. We’ll all be able to tell on game day.”

Time will tell what kind of impact Joyner will have once the Gamecocks tee it up under the lights Saturday, but his development is definitely something to track as the season continues.

“He’s getting better day in and day out. It’s a big progression from spring until now. Coach (Mike) Bobo does a good job with the receiver with coach (Joe) Cox just getting him better,” Horn said. “They come out and run the same routes different ways. Dakereon is definitely improving at receiver and working everywhere—outside and in the slot—and I feel like he’s going to be a good weapon for us.”