SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

It appears like the Gamecocks will be without backup quarterback Dakereon Joyner today against Clemson.

Also see: Full updates from Williams-Brice

Joyner, after taking a big hit against Texas A&M, is in street clothes and not dressed out for today's noon game.

The redshirt freshman took a big hit to the head two weeks ago against Texas A&M. He is 16-for-28 this year passing for 168 yards and has 29 rushes for 130 yards.

South Carolina will start Ryan Hilinski and will have Jay Urich and Corbett Glick behind him.

Also see: Final thoughts about Saturday's Clemson game

The Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5 SEC) take on Clemson at noon on ESPN.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off the first year plus get free Gamecocks gear! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!