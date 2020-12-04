But, through all of it, Joyner is keeping the faith and maintaining the course as he tries to increase his role offensively.

The now-sophomore has gone from quarterback to receiver back to quarterback and now full-time receiver, which would be reason enough for building exasperation. Added to that, Joyner’s also had to deal with his coach being fired and mounting injuries.

“You have to be a very strong person. At times like this it’s hard to not question God when things like this happen. Sometimes we have our own plans but our plans are not God’s plans,” Joyner said.

“At this point, I’m continuing to stay obedient, trust God, pray every single day. I know things are going to work out. I play my role every single day: wake up, be energetic, be joyful, go enjoy myself and take it from there.”

Joyner came to campus a four-star quarterback before being moved to receiver, only to go back to quarterback after Jake Bentley’s injury. This offseason he moved back full-time to receiver but injuries have kept him out of the majority of games this season.

He’s only played 167 snaps this fall, an average of 18.6 per game, with five touches (two rushes and three receptions) for 73 yards and a touchdown.

“Some growing pains, but that’s part of learning the game. I have to progress every single day,” Joyner said. “The season came quickly, but it’s continuing every day to play my role. I’m learning from Shi in everything he does. I try to take over and twist my own way.”

Joyner’s spent a lot of time retooling his body to better prepare himself for the beating a receiver can take during the season.

What he has shown at times, though, is a fast-twitch and playmaking ability, but obviously needs to stay healthy to showcase it on the field.

“My natural ability takes over a lot right now until I can progress and get down to the nitty-gritty. That comes with time,” Joyner said. “A plant doesn’t grow in a day or two. I have to continue to enjoy the process within myself and with the Lord and know I’ll progress as time goes on. I’ll be all right.”

The Gamecocks’ receiver has one more known chance to make an impact this season in Saturday’s game against Kentucky, and one more chance to play for his teammates.

“It comes down to if you want it or you don’t. Most of us who are still here have a team-first mentality. I know I do,” he said. “I put my team first and at this point it is what it is. Things happen. Adversity comes. You can’t question God when things happen. You have to move forward and progress forward."