Those things would be atypical. But then again, Dakereon Joyner isn’t a typical back-up quarterback.

The vast majority of third-string quarterbacks never see action in a major SEC game. If they do, it’s often in a garbage time victory, marked by a few handoffs or kneel downs. They’re not supposed to be thrust into action while their team clings to a 7-point lead on the road against the No. 3 team in the country. They’re definitely not supposed to lead their team to its best conference road win in school history.

One of the most accomplished high school signal-callers in Palmetto State history, Joyner led his Fort Dorchester Patriots to a 40-3 record as a starter, amassing nearly 10,000 yards in three years as a starter, winning state player of the year twice and being named Mr. Football after his senior campaign.

Despite all of this, there were more than a few analysts and coaches who felt Joyner would be better served switching positions. Joyner remained adamant that he could be an SEC quarterback.

As was expected with two upperclassmen entrenched as the first two quarterbacks a season ago, Joyner redshirted as a freshman, seeing action in just one game. Though Michael Scarnecchia graduated, the arrival of highly-touted freshman Ryan Hilinski meant that Joyner would stay third on the quarterback depth chart.

Amidst (unsubstantiated) rumors that Joyner would transfer, the redshirt freshman began practicing at multiple positions -- anything to help the team -- seeing the field at receiver in several contests and playing extensively at quarterback against Charleston Southern. Jake Bentley’s injury vaulted Joyner into the backup role.

But Joyner again faced another speed bump in his journey, pulling his hamstring before Kentucky and missing several weeks of practice.

Ideally, Joyner would have gotten more playing time before Georgia, perhaps late against Kentucky. But thrust into a one-score game against the No. 3 team in the country, none of that would matter.

Still hampered a bit by the hamstring, Joyner had to face one of the country’s best defenses. Oh and South Carolina’s top play-maker, Bryan Edwards, had gone down injured on the same play as Hilinski, severely limiting South Carolina’s big play ability at receiver.

But despite all of that, Joyner led South Carolina to its biggest road upset in school history, playing the position he was adamant he could play. It wasn’t always pretty, but even in his first game back from injury, Joyner ran away from the fastest defense South Carolina will play all season.

With Hilinski’s uncertain status, the Gamecocks need a talented backup and Joyner is just that. Two months ago, fans thought he’d transfer. Now, he’s one of the Gamecocks’ most important offensive players; if the Gamecocks have a strong second half, it will be in large part due to Joyner.

It feels like Joyner has been around for more than a year, but his career at South Carolina is just beginning.

After being told for three years that he should switch positions (dating all the way back to the beginning of the recruiting process) or transfer to play at a lower level, Joyner is having an impact at the position he was told he couldn't play. And Saturday, he led South Carolina to its best-ever upset. And he did it as a quarterback.

It seems like remaining resolute was the right decision.