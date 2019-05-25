SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS TENNIS

The ball skidded far away from his opponent and Paul Jubb hit the deck, dropping his racquet and covering his face with his hands.

He did it; Jubb is officially a national champion.

The Gamecocks junior reached the peak of his individual sport, winning Saturday's national championship after splitting the first two sets and clinching the seven-point tiebreaker 7-2.

Jubb took the first set of the All-SEC final, finessing his way past Mississippi State's Nino Borges 6-3 before Borges forced the tiebreaker at 6-6. Jubb jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead before Borges came back to make things 4-2.

It was all Jubb after that, winning the next three points to win the national title.

He breezed through the entire bracket, dropping just one set over the course of his national-title winning run.

Saturday's title finished Jubb's brilliant junior season sitting at 32-4 entering Friday's match, only losing one match in SEC play all season to finish 11-1. He'd be 17-4 against ranked opponents.

The women's team finished in the Elite Eight in their team tournament while Mia Horvit and Ingrid Martins bullied their way into the semifinals of the doubles tournament before bowing out last night.