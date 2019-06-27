The move paid off in a major way this past week when South Carolina offered the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder following an impressive camp performance in Columbia.

After redshirting as a freshman slot back at Georgia Southern, Christian "Scoobie" Ford decided to make a change, transferring to Iowa Central Community College.

"I was rather happy then surprised," Ford said. "Leaving Georgia Southern and going JUCO was a huge and scary jump, but lots of hard work is paying off."



Ford, a Marietta graduate from Atlanta, has some connections to the South Carolina program that give him a comfort level at the school.

"I know some players on the team like Dreak Davis and Jaycee Horn," Ford said. "I had been to the campus once before but this was my first time seeing the new locker room and stuff. I love the towel tradition at the game."

Ford also has a prior relationship with Bryan McClendon. The Gamecocks offensive coordinator and receivers coach recruited him in high school too.

"B-Mac is a straight up guy," Ford said. "He told me the truth and not what I wanted to hear. I'm a versatile wide receiver that can play inside and out and I know he will put me in a great place to get the ball."

While South Carolina was the first major school to offer, Ford also is receiving interest from Missouri, Pitt, Rutgers and Oregon.

"After the dead period, I'm going to make my decision," Ford said. "I don't want to rush anything, but USC is at the top of my list."

Ford will be a December graduate as a part of the 2020 class with three years to play three.