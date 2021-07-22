Julian Bosnic returning for 2022 season

Bosnic, who has played three years at South Carolina, started the year as a starter before becoming one of the team's most dominant arms out of the bullpen.

South Carolina's 2022 pitching staff received a huge boost Thursday when junior left-hander Julian Bosnic announced his return to the program via Instagram.





Bosnic was 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA and four saves in 50.2 innings pitched for Carolina this past season.

He struck out 78 batters in 50.2 innings pitched and held opponents to a .133 batting average.

He set a program record with eight consecutive strikeouts in a win over Dayton (Feb. 21).

Bosnic was picked in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. He was one of eight Gamecocks picked in this year's draft.