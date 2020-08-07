Julian Phillips updates recruitment
It’s been a busy few months for Julian Phillips.
Now that coaches can reach out directly to 2022 prospects, the top 100 player in the Gamecocks’ backyard has seen his recruitment take off during the summer before his junior year with multiple Power 5 schools getting involved.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news