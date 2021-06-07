For the first time since March of 2020, South Carolina hosted prospects on its campus last week in what was the beginning of perhaps the busiest recruiting month in program history.

With camp days, unofficial visits and official visits to track, Gamecock Central will post a big-picture article for each week of what should be a wild month to keep its readers locked in to what matters for the upcoming week.

If six days of unofficial visitors, including three days of camp, wasn't enough last week, the Gamecocks will host official visitors on their campus for the first time starting today.