Justin Stepp explains relentless recruiting approach
New South Carolina wide receivers coach Justin Stepp signed six Rivals four-star prospects in his three-plus recruiting classes at Arkansas and he didn't do it by being a passive recruiter.
Stepp, who was added to Shane Beamer's staff on Sunday in a move that will be made official by the board of trustees on Monday, has developed a reputation as one of the best recruiters at his position in the country.
How did Stepp sign so many top prospects at Arkansas? By being relentless, he says.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news