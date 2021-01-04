New South Carolina wide receivers coach Justin Stepp signed six Rivals four-star prospects in his three-plus recruiting classes at Arkansas and he didn't do it by being a passive recruiter.

Stepp, who was added to Shane Beamer's staff on Sunday in a move that will be made official by the board of trustees on Monday, has developed a reputation as one of the best recruiters at his position in the country.

How did Stepp sign so many top prospects at Arkansas? By being relentless, he says.