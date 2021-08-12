Karon Prunty enters transfer portal

Defensive back Karon Prunty, one of the top transfers who joined the South Carolina program this offseason, has entered the transfer portal, Gamecock Central has learned.

Prunty's exit is due to personal reasons, we are told.

The former Kansas standout arrived at South Carolina in mid-July and quickly ascended the depth chart, working at cornerback with the first-team defense during the open portion of South Carolina's practice last Friday.

But Prunty did not practice on Sunday and Monday, per sources, and was not spotted at the open portion of Tuesday's workout either.

Prunty announced in early June that he was entering the transfer portal and quickly became a priority target for the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pounder chose South Carolina over Tennessee after taking visits to see both programs.

A former two-star prospect, he originally chose Kansas out of I.C. Norcom High in Portsmouth, Va.

Prunty quickly proved he was an underrated signing when he started all nine games for Kansas as a true freshman last season and collected 10 pass breakups and an interception with a forced fumble.

Shane Beamer's next scheduled media availability is Saturday night after the Gamecocks' scrimmage.