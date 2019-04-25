News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 11:18:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Kelsey Griffin reflects on career with South Carolina football

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALLKelsey Griffin lettered for South Carolina from 2013 until 2016, playing under three different coaches: Steve Spurrier, Shawn Elliott (during the interim period), a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}