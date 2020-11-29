 South Carolina Gamecocks game time set against Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky game time set

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
South Carolina officially knows when it's kicking off its final game of the season.

The Gamecocks kick off at Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, the conference announced Sunday afternoon.

They haven't played a midday game this year but are 2-1 in noon games and 0-6 in night games.

South Carolina is 18-12-1 all-time against the Wildcats but have lost their last three road games in Lexington. The last win there came in 2012.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 17-10 host Georgia at 7:30 on the SEC Network in the final home game of the year before hitting the road to Kentucky.

Kentucky (3-5) is coming off a blowout loss to Alabama and have a noon game at Florida this weekend before the regular season finale.

