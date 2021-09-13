 South Carolina Gamecocks football game time against Kentucky set
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-13 10:37:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky game time set

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

The game time for South Carolina's next home game is officially set.

The Gamecocks will kick off against Kentucky Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, the conference announced Monday.

So far this season the Gamecocks are 1-0 in games kicking off at 7 p.m. or later and 1-0 in noon kicks.

South Carolina leads the overall series with the Wildcats 18-13-1 but Kentucky won last last year and has won six of the last seven meetings.

Before hosting the Wildcats, though, South Carolina travels to No. 2 Georgia for a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday night on ESPN.

Kentucky, coming off a win over Missouri, hosts UT Chattanooga Saturday at noon.

----

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

Photo by C.J. Driggers
Photo by C.J. Driggers
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}