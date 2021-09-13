Kentucky game time set

The game time for South Carolina's next home game is officially set.

The Gamecocks will kick off against Kentucky Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, the conference announced Monday.

So far this season the Gamecocks are 1-0 in games kicking off at 7 p.m. or later and 1-0 in noon kicks.

South Carolina leads the overall series with the Wildcats 18-13-1 but Kentucky won last last year and has won six of the last seven meetings.

Before hosting the Wildcats, though, South Carolina travels to No. 2 Georgia for a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday night on ESPN.

Kentucky, coming off a win over Missouri, hosts UT Chattanooga Saturday at noon.

