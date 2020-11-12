South Carolina will be down a key piece at tight end for "some time."

Will Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show tight end Keveon Mullins will be out for the foreseeable future after suffering a high ankle sprain against LSU.

Mullins was in the middle of a big day, catching for over 100 yards, before coming out and missed the previous game against Texas A&M.

Muschamp said the ankle isn't healing like they hoped it would and he'll be "out some time." The prognosis obviously puts him out for Saturday's game against Ole Miss but puts his status for the rest of the season in doubt.

Mullins was the No. 2 tight end behind Nick Muse when he was injured, and his absence means more snaps for other players.

Muschamp did say both RJ Roderick and Shilo Sanders, who both missed the Texas A&M game, should be back against the Rebels.

Kickoff against Ole Miss is at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network