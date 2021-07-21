Kevin Harris named to Doak Walker Watch List

It's been a busy preseason for Harris, who will receive the 2020 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy, South Carolina's "Heisman" at the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on Thursday in Greenville.

University of South Carolina junior running back Kevin Harris has been named to the 2021 Doak Walker Award preseason Watch List, which is presented annually to the nation's top college running back, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today.





Harris has also been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, is a preseason first-team All-SEC selection by USA Today and Athlon Sports, is a second team All-SEC pick by Phil Steele, is a third-team preseason All-American, according to Pro Football Network and a preseason fourth-team All-American by Athlon Sports.

Ten semifinalists will be named in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient.

The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Kevin Harris RB | 5-10 | 220 | JR | 2L Hinesville, Ga. (Bradwell Institute)

* 2020 First-Team All-SEC (Associated Press) * 2020 Second-Team All-SEC (Coaches & Phil Steele) * 2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll * 2019 Strength & Conditioning Award

Junior running back who took the league by storm in 2020, earning All-SEC accolades after leading the SEC in rushing... has appeared in 16 games over his first two seasons, making 10 starts... has 206 career carries for 1,317 yards, 31st on the school's all-time list... is the school leader in rushing average per carry at 6.4, among those with at least 1,000 career yards... has 19 rushing touchdowns, tying for 10th on the Gamecocks' all-time list... is one of only two Gamecocks, along with Mike Davis, to own two carries of 75 yards or longer... owns six 100-yard rushing games in his career, including a pair of 200-yard efforts... in 2020, became the first Gamecock to lead the SEC in rushing yards per game (113.8) while logging the fifth-best single-season rushing total in school history (1,138) despite playing in just 10 games, all starts... notched the 11th 1,000-yard rushing season in school history and the first since Mike Davis in 2013... his 113.8-yard average ranks fifth in school history.