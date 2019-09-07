Key Plays and Game Balls
SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL
Gamecock Central hands out game balls and breaks down the key moments for South Carolina’s blowout win over Charleston Southern.
There aren’t really “key” plays in a 72-10 win, so this is more like my five favorite plays.
Five Favorite Plays
1. Ryan Hilinski’s touchdown run
Rico Dowdle, who scored the Gamecocks’ first touchdown, set up the second with a 35-yard run (with a facemask penalty added on). On the next play, Hilinski kept on a zone read and lunged into the end zone for a score. It wasn’t the most athletic run, but it worked and afterwards the game seemed to slow down and open up for Hilinski.
Ryan Hilinski's First Career Touchdown #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/2X9naupyuU— GamecockCentral.com (@GamecockCentral) September 7, 2019
2. Dakereon Joyner’s run
It’s no secret how explosive Joyner is with the ball in his hands, but he hasn’t really gotten to show it in a game yet. That changed Saturday. Joyner had already been in the game at receiver, catching a pass for 12 yards, but when he took over as quarterback late in the first quarter he had his first big play. Joyner kept on a zone read and slipped a tackle in the backfield, slipped another tackle on the sideline, hurdled a defender, and broke another tackle on a 41-yard run. It was the type of run that shows why the coaches are determined to get him on the field somewhere.
Dakereon Joyner showed some nifty moves on this big run to setup his first TD as a Gamecock pic.twitter.com/vLzcsrBJxF— GamecockCentral.com (@GamecockCentral) September 7, 2019
3. Hilinski’s bomb to Bryan Edwards
Hilinski missed Edwards on a deep pass earlier in the game, underthrowing Edwards just enough that the defensive back was able to recover and break it up. He didn’t miss twice. The defense bit on play-action, Edwards sprinted past everybody, and Hilinski hit him in stride for a 60-yard touchdown.
September 7, 2019
4. Mon Denson’s spin move
Mon Denson and explosive plays don’t usually go together, but he’s had a few in his career. None was better than his 57-yard fourth quarter touchdown run. Denson spun out of a tackle in the backfield and then outran everybody for the score.
.@GamecockFB's Mon Denson hit the SPIN and then the SPEED‼️ pic.twitter.com/DsbnpPbmz0— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 7, 2019
5. Kevin Harris isn’t done
Harris already had two touchdowns and an impressive 45-yard run. The Gamecocks were just trying to run out the clock, but Harris wasn’t having it. He broke at least four tackles as he scampered into the end zone. All you could do was laugh in disbelief at his effort.
Good luck tackling Kevin Harris 😳 pic.twitter.com/49mkOwvfya— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 7, 2019
Game Balls
Offense
Ryan Hilinski
Hilinski was outstanding in his debut. He completed his first 12 passes and finished 24-30 for 282 yards and two touchdowns, and the numbers don’t really do him justice. He made one mistake, on what turned out to be his final play of the game, when he threw high over the middle for an easy interception. It was the only time he looked like a freshman. The Gamecocks gave him a lot of short, safe passes early to ease him into the game and take care of any nerves, but by the second quarter Hilinski was slinging the ball around the field. He connected with Bryan Edwards on a pair of sharp touchdown throws, including a beautiful 60-yard strike.
Bryan Edwards
Edwards had five catches (on seven targets) for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and also had one run for 15 yards. Edwards was everything he was supposed to be a week after he was virtually invisible against North Carolina.
Kevin Harris
Harris only carried six times, but went for 147 yards and three touchdowns. That’s an average of 24.5 yards per carry which is even more impressive when you consider his second carry was a one-yard touchdown. Harris’s other five carries went for seven, seven, twelve, 45, and 75. Yes, it was only Charleston Southern, but those last two runs were pretty impressive.
Defense
Javon Kinlaw
Statistically it looks like Kinlaw didn’t do much. He had just one tackle, which was a sack. But the South Carolina defense was so dominant, there weren’t a lot of stats to be had. Kinlaw was a one-man wrecking crew in the middle of the line and seemingly disrupted every play.
Israel Mukuamu
Like Kinlaw, Mukuamu had a fairly quiet game statistically, but he did have an impressive interception. Mukuamu also had a PBU that probably should have been intercepted, and might have been a pick-six if he’d held on.
Special Teams
Parker White
White tied his career long with a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter. He was also a perfect 5-5 on PATs. That may not sound like much, but when Will Tommie took over the kicking duties and missed his first PAT, it was a good reminder not to take reliable kicking for granted.