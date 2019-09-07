SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL Gamecock Central hands out game balls and breaks down the key moments for South Carolina’s blowout win over Charleston Southern. There aren’t really “key” plays in a 72-10 win, so this is more like my five favorite plays. Five Favorite Plays

1. Ryan Hilinski’s touchdown run Rico Dowdle, who scored the Gamecocks’ first touchdown, set up the second with a 35-yard run (with a facemask penalty added on). On the next play, Hilinski kept on a zone read and lunged into the end zone for a score. It wasn’t the most athletic run, but it worked and afterwards the game seemed to slow down and open up for Hilinski.

2. Dakereon Joyner’s run It’s no secret how explosive Joyner is with the ball in his hands, but he hasn’t really gotten to show it in a game yet. That changed Saturday. Joyner had already been in the game at receiver, catching a pass for 12 yards, but when he took over as quarterback late in the first quarter he had his first big play. Joyner kept on a zone read and slipped a tackle in the backfield, slipped another tackle on the sideline, hurdled a defender, and broke another tackle on a 41-yard run. It was the type of run that shows why the coaches are determined to get him on the field somewhere.

3. Hilinski’s bomb to Bryan Edwards

Hilinski missed Edwards on a deep pass earlier in the game, underthrowing Edwards just enough that the defensive back was able to recover and break it up. He didn’t miss twice. The defense bit on play-action, Edwards sprinted past everybody, and Hilinski hit him in stride for a 60-yard touchdown.

4. Mon Denson’s spin move Mon Denson and explosive plays don’t usually go together, but he’s had a few in his career. None was better than his 57-yard fourth quarter touchdown run. Denson spun out of a tackle in the backfield and then outran everybody for the score.

5. Kevin Harris isn’t done Harris already had two touchdowns and an impressive 45-yard run. The Gamecocks were just trying to run out the clock, but Harris wasn’t having it. He broke at least four tackles as he scampered into the end zone. All you could do was laugh in disbelief at his effort.

