Key Plays and Game Balls: Florida
Gamecock Central breaks down the key plays and hands out game ball following the loss to Florida.
KEY PLAYS
1. Offsides
On third and goal from the one, South Carolina called a toss to Tavien Feaster, who dropped the pitch and had to fall on the ball for a six-yard loss. But Florida was flagged for being offsides, the second offsides penalty of the drive, giving South Carolina another chance. Mon Denson scored on the redo, giving South Carolina an early 7-0 lead.
2. Dawkins with the PBU
After a Jammie Robinson interception set South Carolina up with great field position, the Gamecocks nearly gave it back. The Florida pass rush collapsed the pocket around Ryan Hilinski, and he threw behind Chavez Dawkins in the end zone, right to CJ Henderson. Dawkins was able to play pass defense, doing just enough to make Henderson drop what looked like an easy interception. Feaster scored a touchdown on the next play.
3. Touchdown zebras!
Immediately following Feaster’s touchdown, Florida’s Dameon Pierce answered with a 75-yard touchdown run. But what drew the ire of the Gamecocks, and disbelief from everyone not wearing blue and orange (even most of them), was that the officials missed two obvious penalties on the play. Right tackle John Delance clearly had a false start. And Tyrie Cleveland was grabbing Israel Mukuamu’s jersey for the FINAL FORTY YARDS OF THE PLAY, yanking him as he tried to run down Pierce. The officials had a bad day, repeatedly missing calls, but these two blown calls got Florida back into a game in which South Carolina had all the momentum.
“It’s hard,” Will Muschamp said. “It’s really hard, but you’ve got to fight through that.”
Mukuamu was asked what he saw on the play, and he tried to be diplomatic.
“I was being held down the field the whole time, but the refs didn’t see it I guess,” he said.
DAMEON PIERCE TO THE HOUSE 💨 pic.twitter.com/aYZJHHkyZR— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 19, 2019
At least this one now has company:
4. Fourth and three
Down 20-17, Florida found itself in no-man’s land, facing fourth and three from the South Carolina 44 in a heavy rain. Florida went for the first down. Javon Kinlaw got a great push off the snap and bull rushed his man into quarterback Kyle Trask’s lap. But Kinlaw couldn’t get ahold of Trask, who was able to scramble to his left. Tight end Kyle Pitts was able to set up and essentially box out the South Carolina defender, and Trask found him for a nine-yard gain. Florida went on to score the go-ahead touchdown on the drive.
“I’ve got to finish, that’s all,” Kinlaw said. “I’ve got to get off that block.”
5. Strip-sack
South Carolina picked up a first down on the ensuing drive, and the hurry-up tempo appeared to have Florida off-balance. Feaster picked up five yards on a first down run, but guard Jovaughn Gwyn hurt his ankle or leg on the play. He was slow to get up and gimpy going to the line, but stayed in the game. While the toughness is admirable, it was a mistake. Gwyn was barely able to move at the snap, and Zachary Carter easily blew past him. Carter got to Hilinski for a strip sack and Florida recovered. Florida scored on the possession and essentially clinched the game.
GAME BALLS
Offense
Tavien Feaster
Rico Dowdle left the game with a knee injury after the first play, and although Mon Denson was productive in relief, Feaster had to be the workhorse. He responded with 175 yards on 25 carries, both career highs. Florida had been allowing just 110.9 yards rushing per game, but Feaster repeatedly gashed the defense with five runs of at least 10 yards, including runs of 21, 36, and 37. His stumbling 21-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter was an impressive display of balance.
Mon Denson
Denson hasn’t gotten much work this season, with just 19 total carries. But he’s always ready. Whether it was the 118 yards in garbage time against Charleston Southern, or being pressed into duty against Florida because of injury, he’s ready and reliable. Denson had 58 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and kept the chains moving when Feaster needed rest.
Defense
Jammie Robinson
Robinson got his first career interception early in the third quarter. Later in the third he forced a fumble, and while Florida recovered, it was a drive-killer. It was good to see Robinson finish strong after he was beat on Florida’s first touchdown of the game.
Javon Kinlaw
You know the drill by now. It was a quiet day by Kinlaw’s standards, but he’s still the best player on defense, and even if he isn’t the one finishing, he creates opportunities for everyone else.
Special Teams
Parker White
White was perfect on the day, going 3-3 on PATs and 2-2 on field goals, all in tough kicking conditions. His 49-yard field goal in the first half tied the career-long he set last week.