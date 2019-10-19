SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL Gamecock Central breaks down the key plays and hands out game ball following the loss to Florida. KEY PLAYS 1. Offsides On third and goal from the one, South Carolina called a toss to Tavien Feaster, who dropped the pitch and had to fall on the ball for a six-yard loss. But Florida was flagged for being offsides, the second offsides penalty of the drive, giving South Carolina another chance. Mon Denson scored on the redo, giving South Carolina an early 7-0 lead.

2. Dawkins with the PBU After a Jammie Robinson interception set South Carolina up with great field position, the Gamecocks nearly gave it back. The Florida pass rush collapsed the pocket around Ryan Hilinski, and he threw behind Chavez Dawkins in the end zone, right to CJ Henderson. Dawkins was able to play pass defense, doing just enough to make Henderson drop what looked like an easy interception. Feaster scored a touchdown on the next play. 3. Touchdown zebras! Immediately following Feaster’s touchdown, Florida’s Dameon Pierce answered with a 75-yard touchdown run. But what drew the ire of the Gamecocks, and disbelief from everyone not wearing blue and orange (even most of them), was that the officials missed two obvious penalties on the play. Right tackle John Delance clearly had a false start. And Tyrie Cleveland was grabbing Israel Mukuamu’s jersey for the FINAL FORTY YARDS OF THE PLAY, yanking him as he tried to run down Pierce. The officials had a bad day, repeatedly missing calls, but these two blown calls got Florida back into a game in which South Carolina had all the momentum. “It’s hard,” Will Muschamp said. “It’s really hard, but you’ve got to fight through that.” Mukuamu was asked what he saw on the play, and he tried to be diplomatic. “I was being held down the field the whole time, but the refs didn’t see it I guess,” he said.

DAMEON PIERCE TO THE HOUSE 💨 pic.twitter.com/aYZJHHkyZR — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 19, 2019

At least this one now has company: