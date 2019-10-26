Key Plays, Game Balls: Tennessee
SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL
Gamecock Central hands out game balls and breaks down key moments from another disappointing game in Knoxville.
FIVE KEY PLAYS
1. Shi Smith to the house
On the first play of the game, Ryan Hilinski hit Shi Smith on a deep slant. The safety overran the play, and nobody could chase down Smith from behind. The 75-yard touchdown gave the Gamecocks a quick lead, and was also the bulk of the offense for much of the first half.
SHI SMITH IS GONE 🚀— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 26, 2019
75-yard TD on the first play of the game! pic.twitter.com/G894XlPOGL
2. Punt return
South Carolina came up with a goal line stand to preserve its 7-3 lead. But South Carolina wasn’t able to move the ball and Joseph Charlton came on to punt. He boomed a 55-yarder, but may have outkicked his coverage. Marquez Callaway raced through the middle of the coverage for a 65-yard touchdown. The return effectively cancelled out the goal line stand and snatched back the momentum Tennessee had lost.
3. Jauan Jennings
I’m cheating by including two plays: after South Carolina scored to go ahead 14-10, Jennings caught two passes to move Tennessee 75 yards for a touchdown. He scored on a 48-yard catch that saw him break multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.
4. Shrout to Callaway
South Carolina appeared to catch a break when Jarrett Guarantano, who had been picking apart the defense, left the game with a wrist injury. But J.T. Shrout picked up where Guarantano left off. He hit Callaway for a 55-yard touchdown on the next drive. Not only did the score put Tennessee up 31-21, but it was clear that although South Carolina had managed to answer Tennessee in the first half, the dam had broken. Frustration began to boil over, as Israel Mukuamu shoved Callaway after the score, a sign that South Carolina’s focus was gone.
5. Blocked punt
It turned a disappointing loss into an embarrassing collapse. Tennessee went with an all-out rush, and it easily got to Charlton. It was Daniel Bituli who blocked the punt and recovered it for a touchdown, but if Bituli hadn’t gotten there, someone else would have.
GAME BALLS
Offense
Bryan Edwards
Edwards had eight catches for 83 yards. He passed Kenny McKinley to become South Carolina’s all-time leader in receptions, and moved into second place in career yardage.
He also did this:
Catch of the year?!?!— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 26, 2019
Bryan Edwards ... My goodness. 😱😱 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/uINQdcfW66
Bryan Edwards with a full on OBJ. pic.twitter.com/akoGiwmUD7— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 26, 2019
Shi Smith
Smith put up even better numbers than Edwards. He started the game with the 75-yard touchdown reception, and just kept catching passes. Smith finished with 11 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown and set new career highs for catches and yards.
Defense
Ernest Jones
Jones had seven tackles in the first half alone. He left the game due to an elbow injury, meaning he had the good sense to miss the dismal second half.
Special Teams
Joseph Charlton
Charlton did have a punt blocked, but that was due to poor protection, and he was otherwise spectacular. Charlton averaged 50.7 yards on seven punts, with four of at least 50 yards. He did whiff badly going for a tackle on Callaway’s touchdown return, so we have found something he can’t do.