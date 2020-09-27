Originally in the first half, my notes said, “When neither offense can move the ball, you can’t afford a defensive touchdown.” By the end of the second half, it changed to, “when both offenses are scoring with ease, you can’t afford a defensive touchdown.” Either way, it was the difference in the game. Collin Hill had Shi Smith open on a crossing route, but the pass was late and behind Smith. Smith got his hands on it, but was unable to make the catch, popping the ball into the air. You can argue whether Hill or SMith deserves more blame, but the results was an interception by Henry To’o To’o, who rumbled up the sideline for a 32-yard pick six.

2. Israel Mukuamu’s groin injury

It was unclear exactly when Mukuamu’s groin injury occurred, but he sat out the entire second half. Tennessee was able to pick on his replacement, Cam Smith, for most of its big plays in the second half. Losing mukuamu not only changed what South Carolian was able to do defensively, but it made life easier for Jarrett Guarantano, since he knew which side of the field he wanted to go to. (Smith was already on the punt return team with a healthy Mukuamu, so it had no impact on the game-deciding play.)

3. Xavier Legette’s leaping 42-yard catch

On the first offensive snap of the second half, down 21-7, Hill threw a deep jump ball to Legette. Legette made an impressive catch on the 50-50 ball and provided an immediate spark for the Gamecocks. It was the longest play of the day for the Gamecocks, and nearly equaled what the Gamecocks had done on their last six drives of the first half (50 yards). It opened up the offense for the second half. Hill started to spread the ball around, and the threat of the deep pass helped open up room for the running game.

4. Hill and Nick Muse can’t connect

The offense wasn’t perfect, and a missed connection may have cost South Carolina overtime, or perhaps the game. Facing second and 15 and down a touchdown in the fourth quarter., Muse got open in the middle of the field near the first down line. Hill saw him and fired a pass. The pass was a little high, and Muse may have misjudged his jump, and it fell incomplete. Had the pass been more on target, it would have been an easy first down and more. South Carolina ended up settling for a field goal on the drive. There’s no guarantee they would have scored a touchdown, but Tennessee wasn’t doing much to stop them at that point either.

5. The punt

Will Muschamp took a chance that he could kick a field goal, get a stop, and get the ball back with a chance to win. He got the field goal. It was an adventure, but he got the stop. South Carolina would have the ball with about 1:20 left and a chance to drive for a winning touchdown. Only Paxton Brooks’ punt was a short bouncing kick. Returner Jammie Robinson waved everyone away from the ball, but according to Muschamp he didn’t do a good enough job communicating where the ball was. Cam Smith was blocking and had his back to the play. The punt bounced into the back of his leg. There were nothing but white jerseys near the ball, and Jimmy Holiday quickly pounced on it. Tennessee was able to run out the clock for the win.