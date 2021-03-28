The Gamecocks have their first decision of the offseason.

Keyshawn Bryant announced on social media Sunday he was declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft and will not sign with an agent.

That does leave the door open for a return to South Carolina, if he chooses to.

"I want to say thank you to my family, my teammates, Coach Frank and my coaches and all of Gamecock Nation for their support thus far in my college career," "I'm very thankful and excited to have the opportunity to go through the process."

Bryant had a career year despite the Gamecocks' struggles as a team, averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 20.7 from three.