Keyshawn Bryant returning for senior year

South Carolina's roster is getting a big boost next season.

Keyshawn Bryant made it official Wednesday, announcing he was withdrawing his name from the NBA draft pool and returning for at least one more season at South Carolina.

The message was delivered via Twitter with Bryant tweeting "Unfinished Business" and the message he's back.

It's massive news for South Carolina with the Gamecocks needing some scoring and veteran presence next season.

Bryant is coming off a career year, averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 52.7 percent from two (48.3 percent from the field).

The only one the Gamecocks are waiting on now is Jermaine Couisnard, who also entered his name into the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility.

Couisnard has until July 7 to make a decision.