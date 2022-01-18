Kicker commit explains decision

"For me, it wasn't a hard decision," said Lester, who first started hearing from the Gamecocks in mid-December. "I obviously wanted to play in the SEC, so that was a big part of it, and then the other part was I saw the way Coach (Shane) Beamer took the team from a two-win team to winning a bowl game. I love his attitude, I love the coaching style. I love everything about him and I love everything about the team and the brotherhood."

South Carolina special teams coordinator Pete Lembo called Lester last week to offer him a preferred walk-on opportunity with the school. Lester reciprocated the interest with a commitment to the Gamecocks before the phone call even ended.

It didn't take Land 'o Lakes (Fla.) Sunlake class of 2022 kicker Daniel Lester long to figure out he wanted to be a Gamecock.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, Lester is ranked the No. 6 kicker in the 2022 class according to Kornblue Kicking, which puts on specialists camps across the country.

While Lester has never taken a recruiting visit to South Carolina, he has been to Columbia before and even walked around the campus with a friend who is a current student.

Lester was also impressed with the message from Lembo, widely regarded one of the nation's best special teams coordinators.

"I think he's a great special teams coach," Lester said. "I've seen some things but really what stood out to me was Parker White, how he was an amazing, amazing placekicker. I love that and when I've been on the phone with Coach Lembo, he was always real with me, told me about everything, never lied, never sugarcoated anything, and I appreciated that and the honesty that he gave me. Everything he said was great."

Lester, who plans to take a visit to the school on Jan. 29, gave fans an idea of what to expect from his skillset.

"I punt a little bit; I had around a 40-yard average this year, like 38 or 39, but I'd say I'm a kickoff guy," Lester said. "Every time we tried for a touchback, it was five yards out of the end zone. I'm a kickoff specialist, I would say. For my field goals, I was good for everything inside 50. I hit one from 52 and I missed one from 60, it was just a little short. I would say I'm good for anywhere inside 55."